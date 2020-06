Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Newly Renovated Adorable Cabin**

2 Bedroom-plus office, 3 bath log home in town. This home is currently wrapping up a renovation project which included, all new flooring, all new windows and doors, complete new kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floor refinishing and exterior chinking and staining. Home has a 2 car garage and a large lawn. Pets are negotiable, W/D, NS.