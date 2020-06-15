3604 Orchard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Three Bedroom One Bath Home Downtown Weirton - This single family home is located in downtown Weirton and has three bedrooms, one bathroom and off street parking. There is laminate hardwood flooring in the dining room and bedrooms, carpeting in the living room and ceramic tile in the kitchen.



Orecchio Properties has over two decades of experience managing single family residences, town homes and apartments in Weirton and Steubenville areas. We have a full time "in house" team of construction professionals on staff to handle maintenance and repair calls quickly and efficiently.



Room Sizes: Living Room 19 x 11'3", Dining Room 15' 6" x 9'5", Kitchen 11'10" x 9'3", Bedroom One 11'11" x 10'9", Bedroom Two 11'4" x 9'5", Bedroom Three 11'5" x 5'11", Bathroom 7'10" x 5'9", Master Closet 7'11" x 5'8", Enclosed Front Porch 16'5" x 6'11"



This home is located 3 miles from Franciscan University, 9 Miles to Wintersville OH, 27 miles from Cadiz, OH, 27 miles to Wheeling, WV, 34 miles from St. Clairsville OH, 36 miles to Pittsburgh PA, 23 miles to the Pittsburgh International Airport.



Check out our web page http://www.WeirtonProperty.com for more information and availabilities or call us at 304-723-RENT / 304-723-7368



(RLNE2365224)