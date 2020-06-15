All apartments in Weirton
Find more places like 3604 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weirton, WV
/
3604 Orchard Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3604 Orchard Street

3604 Orchard Street · (304) 723-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weirton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3604 Orchard Street, Weirton, WV 26062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3604 Orchard Street · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Three Bedroom One Bath Home Downtown Weirton - This single family home is located in downtown Weirton and has three bedrooms, one bathroom and off street parking. There is laminate hardwood flooring in the dining room and bedrooms, carpeting in the living room and ceramic tile in the kitchen.

Orecchio Properties has over two decades of experience managing single family residences, town homes and apartments in Weirton and Steubenville areas. We have a full time "in house" team of construction professionals on staff to handle maintenance and repair calls quickly and efficiently.

Room Sizes: Living Room 19 x 11'3", Dining Room 15' 6" x 9'5", Kitchen 11'10" x 9'3", Bedroom One 11'11" x 10'9", Bedroom Two 11'4" x 9'5", Bedroom Three 11'5" x 5'11", Bathroom 7'10" x 5'9", Master Closet 7'11" x 5'8", Enclosed Front Porch 16'5" x 6'11"

This home is located 3 miles from Franciscan University, 9 Miles to Wintersville OH, 27 miles from Cadiz, OH, 27 miles to Wheeling, WV, 34 miles from St. Clairsville OH, 36 miles to Pittsburgh PA, 23 miles to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Check out our web page http://www.WeirtonProperty.com for more information and availabilities or call us at 304-723-RENT / 304-723-7368

(RLNE2365224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Orchard Street have any available units?
3604 Orchard Street has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3604 Orchard Street have?
Some of 3604 Orchard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weirton.
Does 3604 Orchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Orchard Street does offer parking.
Does 3604 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 3604 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 3604 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3604 Orchard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Weirton 3 Bedrooms
Weirton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Louisville, OHCanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHCarnegie, PA
McKeesport, PAYoungstown, OHBrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity