125 Capitol Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse e-payments online portal furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse e-payments online portal

Beautiful Home on Marland Heights - This home was completely renovated and has a new custom bathroom, large deck, large storage shed and a large recreation room.



This home is Dr Energy Saver Certified by Home Environment Solutions with the attic air sealed and insulated to R60. With this certification the home will have very reasonable energy costs and the home will be comfortable throughout.



Orecchio Properties has over two decades of experience managing single family residences, town homes and apartments in the Weirton and Steubenville areas. We have a full time "in house" team of construction professionals on staff to handle maintenance and repair calls quickly and efficiently.



We Provide a FREE online portal to all of our residents with the following features:

• Every on time rent payment is reported to the credit bureau to help improve or rebuild your credit score

• You can pay your rent online for free

• You can view your detailed rent statement online

• You can submit maintenance requests online that goes directly to our professional maintenance team



For all of our current rental listings or to apply online check out our web page www.WeirtonProperty.com

or call us at 304-723-RENT / 304-723-7368



This home is located 5 miles from Franciscan University, 10 Miles to Wintersville OH, 28 miles from Cadiz, OH, 28 miles to Wheeling, WV, 35 miles from St. Clairsville OH, 36 miles to Pittsburgh PA, 23 miles to the Pittsburgh International Airport. This home is located in Brooke County WV and is a short drive to anywhere in Jefferson County OH



Any of our rentals can be completely furnished for an additional fee. Short term leasing with additional rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3594733)