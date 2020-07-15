All apartments in Weirton
Find more places like 125 Capitol Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weirton, WV
/
125 Capitol Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

125 Capitol Drive

125 Capitol Drive · (304) 723-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

125 Capitol Drive, Weirton, WV 26062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Capitol Drive · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Beautiful Home on Marland Heights - This home was completely renovated and has a new custom bathroom, large deck, large storage shed and a large recreation room.

This home is Dr Energy Saver Certified by Home Environment Solutions with the attic air sealed and insulated to R60. With this certification the home will have very reasonable energy costs and the home will be comfortable throughout.

Orecchio Properties has over two decades of experience managing single family residences, town homes and apartments in the Weirton and Steubenville areas. We have a full time "in house" team of construction professionals on staff to handle maintenance and repair calls quickly and efficiently.

We Provide a FREE online portal to all of our residents with the following features:
• Every on time rent payment is reported to the credit bureau to help improve or rebuild your credit score
• You can pay your rent online for free
• You can view your detailed rent statement online
• You can submit maintenance requests online that goes directly to our professional maintenance team

For all of our current rental listings or to apply online check out our web page www.WeirtonProperty.com
or call us at 304-723-RENT / 304-723-7368

This home is located 5 miles from Franciscan University, 10 Miles to Wintersville OH, 28 miles from Cadiz, OH, 28 miles to Wheeling, WV, 35 miles from St. Clairsville OH, 36 miles to Pittsburgh PA, 23 miles to the Pittsburgh International Airport. This home is located in Brooke County WV and is a short drive to anywhere in Jefferson County OH

Any of our rentals can be completely furnished for an additional fee. Short term leasing with additional rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3594733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Capitol Drive have any available units?
125 Capitol Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Capitol Drive have?
Some of 125 Capitol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Capitol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Capitol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Capitol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Capitol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weirton.
Does 125 Capitol Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Capitol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Capitol Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Capitol Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Capitol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Capitol Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Capitol Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 125 Capitol Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PALouisville, OHCanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PASt. Clairsville, OHCastle Shannon, PASteubenville, OHWashington, PAAmbridge, PACrafton, PANew Castle, PA
Mount Oliver, PABrentwood, PABoardman, OHSharpsburg, PAYoungstown, OHAspinwall, PAAustintown, OHSwissvale, PAWilkinsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAGirard, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity