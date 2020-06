Amenities

Conveniently located by the new Farmer's Market, Grass Roots, and Historic Districts, these townhomes are right where you want them to be. We include trash pick up. Rent is $460 per month for this 2 BR Townhouse. New carpet just installed! We prorate your first month! Application fee is $40.00. Criminal Credit, Criminal, Eviction, and Income Checks required. We are unable to accept HUD, Section 8, or Felony Convictions at this time. Apply online or call us at 1-833-325-2533