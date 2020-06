Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Character and Charm at 1633 19th St. Parkersburg - Historic charm is what you will find in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You can enter the mudroom/ laundry with an adjoining full bath off the new deck. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of storage space makes this kitchen a great place to prepare meals for the cook in the family. This living room just off the kitchen has new carpet, original hardwood moldings and a decorative fireplace. The master is just off the living room with features a bay window and lots of natural light. The 2nd floor of this home has 2 bedrooms and the 2nd full bath. Cat-friendly with a $200 Non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per month cat rent- Limit 2.



