3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House Woodburn Area- Available July 13 - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the Woodburn area and across from Mario's Fishbowl. The property features provided washer/dryer, dishwasher, fenced in yard,and a bonus room. Tenants pay all utilities. One pet considered upon pet screening, refundable pet deposit, and monthly pet rent of $30 each month. Only street parking available.



(RLNE5114632)