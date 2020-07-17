384 Gilmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This immaculate 3+ bedroom home, located in Suncrest is close to everything! Includes a large eat in Kitchen, Formal Dining area with bay window and French doors, Large living room, Sun room, Den, Large master suite with corner Jacuzzi tub, Beautiful hardwood trim, A full basement with a 4th full bath and additional storage. Includes a large two car integral garage and off street parking. Perfect! Landlord will maintain yard and pay for garbage pickup. No pets or smoking indoors please. A must see!!