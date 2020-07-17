All apartments in Morgantown
Last updated June 19 2020

384 Gilmore Street

384 Gilmore Street · (304) 826-0022
Location

384 Gilmore Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Sunnyside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

This immaculate 3+ bedroom home, located in Suncrest is close to everything! Includes a large eat in Kitchen, Formal Dining area with bay window and French doors, Large living room, Sun room, Den, Large master suite with corner Jacuzzi tub, Beautiful hardwood trim, A full basement with a 4th full bath and additional storage. Includes a large two car integral garage and off street parking. Perfect! Landlord will maintain yard and pay for garbage pickup. No pets or smoking indoors please. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Gilmore Street have any available units?
384 Gilmore Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 384 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 384 Gilmore Street's amenities include garage, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
384 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 384 Gilmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgantown.
Does 384 Gilmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 384 Gilmore Street offers parking.
Does 384 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Gilmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Gilmore Street have a pool?
No, 384 Gilmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 384 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 384 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Gilmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Gilmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Gilmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
