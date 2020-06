Amenities

Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space. Landlord pays for gas bill. Available 5/20/2020. Pets allowed with management approval, fee and deposit. One month rent as deposit and last months rent is split in 3 payments, paid in first 3 months of lease.