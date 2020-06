Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard. Pets considered with refundable deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Street parking through the city is available.



(RLNE4709992)