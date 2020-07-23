All apartments in Monongalia County
103 BUTLER DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

103 BUTLER DRIVE

103 Butler Dr · (304) 216-7101
Location

103 Butler Dr, Monongalia County, WV 26508

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3B3B Townhouse near Suncrest town center - Property Id: 322724

OWNER PAYS HOA includes snow removal/grass cut/road maintenance. Location: This 2016 townhouse is located in a well maintained small private community. Close to I-68, Suncrest town center, Downtown, and Mongeneral. School Zones: ES: North, MS: Suncrest Middle, HS: Morgantown High Morden Life: Constructed in 2016. Everything is up to date. Enjoy a carefree life. The 1st floor has water pipes for the 4th bathroom. Visit it today. You won't be disappointed!
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

