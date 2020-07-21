/
/
raleigh county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:58 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Raleigh County, WV📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
6 Units Available
Pikeview Apartments
315 Pikeview Dr, Beckley, WV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Contemporary units with sound control construction and exceptional closet space. 24/7 emergency maintenance. Enjoy a car cleaning center, tennis court and community center on site. Right by I-64. Near Cranberry Creek Shopping Center.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 SOUTH KANAWHA STREET
2401 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,452
980 sqft
This office is located in the Beckley Medical Arts Building. Located right off the interstate and across from Black Knight Country Club. Tons of parking and in a great location. 5 offices with waiting room and reception area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
328 NEVILLE STREET
328 Neville Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$2,268
2268 sqft
This building is set up like a duplex. Completely remodeled inside and out! Left side is over 4000 square feet and right side is over 2000 feet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
127 BLUE ANGEL LANE
127 Blue Angel Lane, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$2,500
6000 sqft
Located in Industrial Park and close to Interstate and Airport. Very large warehouse 6000 Square feet with three separate garage doors and additional lot behind building. Would also be great for gymnastics, gym, storage etc.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 GEORGE STREET
200 George Street, Raleigh County, WV
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space in a very nice building with entrance/exit from front and back of property. Has Reception area that is very open with windows etc.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
101 NORTH KANAWHA STREET
101 N Kanawha St, Beckley, WV
Studio
$2,394
1751 sqft
Professionally decorated offices with granite, marble with solid cherry paneling & trim. This suite has 5 offices & conference room with cherry & recessed lighting etc.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN STREET
111 Main Street, Beckley, WV
Studio
$1,200
4885 sqft
Reception Area with Conference room and 4 other office spaces. His and Her Bathrooms. Tons of Storage in Back with 2 separate storage areas. Uptown close to court house banks etc. Off Street Parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
209 Sidney Street
209 Sidney Street, Raleigh County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
split entry in North Beckley. Jamescrest subdivision. State maintained dead end street. 2 car garage with remote. large yard. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with kitchen dining room and living room upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
130 Hunting Hills Drive
130 Hunting Hills Drive, Raleigh County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1920 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath inverted 3 story. the home is larger than it looks in the photos. the lot is very steep on the back and each of the lower two levels not seen by photo have full windows and are bright with outside light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
133 East Main Street - B
133 E Main St, Beckley, WV
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Recently renovated 1 BR apartment downtown Beckley beside the YMCA and .3 miles from WVU Tech campus. Enjoy new floors, all new kitchen with all new appliances and modern open shelving in the comfort of central heat and air.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
160 Elgin Avenue
160 Elgin Avenue, Crab Orchard, WV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1910 sqft
modern 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. heat pump with air conditioning. 1920 sq foot finished. built in 2005. private lot, quick access to I-64 and I-77 via Rt 16 0
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
317 Bair Street
317 Bair Street, Beckley, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
708 sqft
"Coming Available Soon!" Rent/Rent to own 5,000 down sale price 65,000 July 15th 317 Bair Street Beckley, WV 25801 2 Bedroom 1 bath House Washer and Dryer Hookups, Front Porch, Small Back yard Monthly Cost: 700.00 Move in Cost: 830.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Myers Ave
300 Myers Avenue, Beckley, WV
3 Bedrooms
$750
1020 sqft
"Pending" 300 Myers Ave Beckley, WV 25801 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Washer and dryer hookups, Large yard, front porch, and back deck. Monthly Cost: 750.00 Move in Cost: 880.00 Pets Welcome: contact us for details
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
266 Forest Road
266 Forest Road, Beaver, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 266 Forest Road in Daniels! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick ranch with 2 car garage. Over 2,500sq. ft. of living space, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath tiny home on the property as well! Includes a 575sq. ft.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 S. Kanawha St.
1000 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
1249 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 1000 South Kanawha Street, Beckley WV 25801 2 Bedroom with 3 Bed possibility, One Bathroom Washer and Dryer hookups, hardwood floors small yard, front and back porches Rent Monthly: is $650.00 Move in Cost: 780.
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh County
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
HC 82 Beagle Club Road
82 Beagle Club Road, Summers County, WV
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed Townhouse Style Apartment Monthly cost: $595.00 Move in cost: $725.00 Water and Sewer included Onsite laundry available Pets welcome: contact us for details Hud Approved
Results within 10 miles of Raleigh County
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
404 Vermilion St - 8
404 Vermillion St, Mercer County, WV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$515
550 sqft
This unit is a one bedroom/ one bath located within walking distance to bank, park, Concord University and post office. This is one of the largest one bedroom units available. Due to our location apartments fill up very quickly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Beckley, Dunbar, Christiansburg, Blacksburg, and South Charleston have apartments for rent.