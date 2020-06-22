945 4th Avenue - 4

Amenities
The interior of this single story, central heating and air condo is decorated with custom made wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit has all hardwood flooring and ceramic tile bathroom. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range and washer and dryer. There is a fitness room and business center on site. Located on 4th Ave. in the heart of downtown Huntington, this completely renovated historic building houses 26 condo units. It has a secured key entry system , a fitness room, a business/ conference room, and keyed mailboxes. Walk to your choice of restaurants and entertainment venues. *Online payment options *Online maintenance reporting *Guest Suite on site *Conference room *24 hour Emergency service *No Animals permitted