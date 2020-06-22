All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 945 4th Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, WV
/
945 4th Avenue - 4
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

945 4th Avenue - 4

945 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

945 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest suite
online portal
The interior of this single story, central heating and air condo is decorated with custom made wood cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit has all hardwood flooring and ceramic tile bathroom. Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range and washer and dryer. There is a fitness room and business center on site. Located on 4th Ave. in the heart of downtown Huntington, this completely renovated historic building houses 26 condo units. It has a secured key entry system , a fitness room, a business/ conference room, and keyed mailboxes. Walk to your choice of restaurants and entertainment venues. *Online payment options *Online maintenance reporting *Guest Suite on site *Conference room *24 hour Emergency service *No Animals permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have any available units?
945 4th Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, WV.
What amenities does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 945 4th Avenue - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 4th Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
945 4th Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 4th Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 945 4th Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 945 4th Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 4th Avenue - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 945 4th Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 945 4th Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 4th Avenue - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 4th Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 4th Avenue - 4 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Huntington 2 BedroomsHuntington Apartments with Parking
Huntington Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dunbar, WVSouth Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV