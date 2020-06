Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Four Bedroom One and Half Bath Huntington Home within minutes from Cabell Huntington and Marshall University. - Four bedroom one half bath brick home within minutes of Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University, and downtown Huntington. Home features large covered porch and sits on a level lot. Four bedrooms, laundry room, and fully equipped kitchen. Lots of old charm.



(RLNE5730245)