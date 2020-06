Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Available 08/01/20 LaSalle Apartments



Huge two bedroom apartment with bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. The apartment features new windows, remodeled kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors and a large living room and large dining room. High ceilings and numerous windows throughout give a bright fresh feel to this Huntington charmer. Laundry facilities available on-site, off street parking available and keyed front entry.

No Pets Allowed



