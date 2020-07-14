Roxalana Hills Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning oven Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area hot tub

Great Location-

Roxalana Hills offers large, newly renovated apartments just minutes from downtown Charleston. Located in a peaceful suburban setting, our community is convenient to I-64 and the area’s major employers and colleges. Charleston Area Medical Center, Gestamp, University of Charleston and West Virginia State University are all nearby.



Apartments and Features-

We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and many have an in-unit washer/dryer.



Fully Furnished Options-

Our fully furnished apartments are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units we provide all utilities, cable TV and Wi-Fi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.



Exceptional Service -

Make Roxalana Hills your new home and experience a professional office staff and maintenance team as well as 24/7 emergency service.



Fitness, Parties, Pets-

Our 24-hour fitness center is equipped with cardio and strength equipment for a well-rounded work out. Wine, paint parties and sushi making classes are a few examples. During the summer months, you’ll enjoy our private swimming pool with children’s wading pool. Residents love our sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas and complimentary car cleaning center. Your four-legged friends will have fun exploring our 33-acre property complete with walking trails.



Love where you live, visit Roxalana Hills today!



*Actual rates vary based on lease term and apartment features**



(RLNE4032563)