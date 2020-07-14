All apartments in Dunbar
Find more places like Roxalana Hills Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunbar, WV
/
Roxalana Hills Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Roxalana Hills Apartments

700 Roxalana Hills Dr · (304) 362-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunbar
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV 25064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 892 Roxalana Hills Dr · Avail. now

$834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 700 Roxalana Hills Drive · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Roxalana Hills Drive · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roxalana Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
hot tub
Great Location-
Roxalana Hills offers large, newly renovated apartments just minutes from downtown Charleston. Located in a peaceful suburban setting, our community is convenient to I-64 and the area’s major employers and colleges. Charleston Area Medical Center, Gestamp, University of Charleston and West Virginia State University are all nearby.

Apartments and Features-
We offer varied lease lengths and furnished or unfurnished apartment homes. Signature, Contemporary, and Classic finish options are available in our unfurnished apartments. In any of our apartment homes you can expect spacious room sizes, sound conditioning, microwave, flat -top electric range, a frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, and many have an in-unit washer/dryer.

Fully Furnished Options-
Our fully furnished apartments are perfect for short-term stays and attractively appointed with conveniences designed to meet the needs of busy professionals. In these upscale furnished units we provide all utilities, cable TV and Wi-Fi, hotel quality furniture, bed and bath linens, kitchen supplies, small appliances such as a coffee maker, and much more. Our management team specializes in relocation and our job is to make your stay carefree.

Exceptional Service -
Make Roxalana Hills your new home and experience a professional office staff and maintenance team as well as 24/7 emergency service.

Fitness, Parties, Pets-
Our 24-hour fitness center is equipped with cardio and strength equipment for a well-rounded work out. Wine, paint parties and sushi making classes are a few examples. During the summer months, you’ll enjoy our private swimming pool with children’s wading pool. Residents love our sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas and complimentary car cleaning center. Your four-legged friends will have fun exploring our 33-acre property complete with walking trails.

Love where you live, visit Roxalana Hills today!

*Actual rates vary based on lease term and apartment features**

(RLNE4032563)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom) $350 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have any available units?
Roxalana Hills Apartments has 3 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Roxalana Hills Apartments have?
Some of Roxalana Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roxalana Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Roxalana Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Roxalana Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Roxalana Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Roxalana Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Roxalana Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Roxalana Hills Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dunbar 2 BedroomsDunbar Apartments with Balcony
Dunbar Apartments with ParkingDunbar Dog Friendly Apartments
Dunbar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beckley, WVSouth Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV
Charleston, WV
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity