Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:21 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Dunbar, WV📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$834
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Oak Street
113 Oak Street, Dunbar, WV
4 Bedrooms
$875
1600 sqft
Four Bedroom Dunbar Home - Home features four bedrooms, two full baths, equipped spacious kitchen, and close to all shopping, banking, and transit. One pet is considered with a fee. Application fee of $30 No Cats Allowed (RLNE4579718)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1312 Moore Avenue Apartment B
1312 Moore Avenue, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
1300 sqft
Dunbar Two Bedroom Townhome - Two Bedroom One Bath Townhome close to transit, restaurants, entertainment, and quick interstate access. Home features wood flooring throughout. Large bedrooms and kitchen area.
Results within 1 mile of Dunbar
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
63 Riverside Dr.
63 River Walk Mall, South Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$775
1245 sqft
Riverfront Three Bedroom Townhome - South Charleston townhome within walking distance to Riverwalk Mall. Home features three bedroom, one and half baths, fully equipped kitchen, patio off of dining area, and nice size living room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
Results within 5 miles of Dunbar
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 1/2 Orchard Street
818 1/2 Orchard St, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Above Garage Apartment in Charleston - Above garage apartment located in Charleston. Apartment is within walking distance to shopping, banking, and transit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5755176)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 Montrose Drive
427 Montrose Drive, South Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$975
Three Bedroom Two Bath South Charleston Home - Three bedroom two bath single family home in South Charleston Home with off street parking. Lots of historical fixtures. Two Story Cabell ready. Close to Montrose Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
517 Roane Street
517 Roane Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
994 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Old English Style Home - Two bedroom one bath Old English style home on the historical west side of Charleston. Home features wood floors throughout, claw foot tub, and fenced in yard. Application Fee of $30.00 required.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1206 2nd Avenue
1206 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$700
Three bedroom One Bath Home in Charleston - Three bedroom One Bath Home in Charleston. Home has wood floors throughout, spacious bedroom, and a full equipped spacious kitchen. Home is close to all amenities. Off road parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
116 Glenwood Avenue
116 Glenwood Avenue, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$400
Effeciency Apartment in Downtown Charleston - Efficiency apartment located in downtown Charleston. New flooring. Within walking distance of all amenities. Close to the boulevard. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4896915)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 Orchard Street
818 Orchard Street, Charleston, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
845 Watts Street
845 Watts Street, Charleston, WV
4 Bedrooms
$800
3500 sqft
Move In Ready Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Charleston Home - Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath Charleston Home. Home has new carpet, paint, cabinets, and appliances. Large back deck, basement and off street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2613 Bard Avenue
2613 Bard Avenue, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two Bedroom Duplex in St. Albans - Two Bedroom Duplex in St. Albans. Home features wood floors in kitchen and living room, equipped spacious kitchen, and two spacious bedrooms. Pets are considered with a fee. Non smoking unit (RLNE3769789)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Victorian Arms
1500 Bridge Road, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in South Hills - Property Id: 294719 City living in a private, neighborhood setting Overlooking downtown Charleston from the top of Bridge Road Conveniently located minutes from downtown Within walking distance of
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Side
1 Unit Available
310 Randolph St
310 Randolph Street, Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
1267 sqft
3 bed/2 full bath house in Charleston. New flooring throughout most of home. Central AC/gas heat, master suite w/ full bath, kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher, office, and utility room w/ washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Side
1 Unit Available
625 Grant Street
625 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Charleston home with fenced in yard. Home is close to all amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Dunbar
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
1314 Elmwood Drive
1314 Elmwood Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Move In Ready Townhouse Only Blocks Away From Power Park, Clay Center And CAMC. Open Kitchen, Private Deck
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
595 South Ruffner Road - B Downstairs
595 South Ruffner Road, Charleston, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Very nice ground floor apartment
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
East End
1 Unit Available
301 Chesapeake Avenue
301 Chesapeake Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$750
575 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 600; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID24195
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dunbar, the median rent is $460 for a studio, $593 for a 1-bedroom, $726 for a 2-bedroom, and $908 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dunbar, check out our monthly Dunbar Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunbar from include Beckley, South Charleston, Huntington, and Charleston.