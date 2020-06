Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, washer & dryer & central heat & air. Conveniently located in Cheat Lake with easy access to I-68 from exit 4 or 7 & still short drive to town. Utilities separate, cats considered.