Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Live on the 10th Fairway of Lakeview's main golf course. This professionally decorated home features 9ft ceilings, Brazilian hardwood and ceramic flooring, fireplace stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, spacious bedrooms, Jacuzzi, laundry on 2nd level, crown molding, and more. Sit back and relax on your covered back deck and enjoy! will also rent fully furnished for $2,800. per mo.