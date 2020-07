Amenities

615 Grant Avenue Available 07/22/20 Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen has been renovated and includes all new cabinets and stainless appliances. An updated bathroom and both bedrooms have new carpet. The flat back yard has off street parking and a brand new deck. Convenient to Kanawha Boulevard, downtown, and minutes to the interstate. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904781)