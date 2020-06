Amenities

3 bed/2 full bath house in Charleston. New flooring throughout most of home. Central AC/gas heat, master suite w/ full bath, kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher, office, and utility room w/ washer/dryer hookups. One bedroom does not have closet. Convenient to downtown and bus line. Call WV Property Solutions for more info or to schedule a showing at 304-419-7368.

Ben Adkins, Broker