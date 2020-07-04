All apartments in Charleston
10 Vine Street
10 Vine Street

10 Vine Street · (304) 549-6375
Location

10 Vine Street, Charleston, WV 25302
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking. It has been nicely renovated! Original hardwood floors have been refinished, kitchen has all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, counter-tops, flooring, bathroom is all new with ceramic tile as well. New energy efficient HVAC, tankless hot water tank, new washer/dryer in basement and offers plenty of storage. Visit our website at www.WVRentals.biz to apply online or view all rentals.
To schedule a showing, contact Lia 304-376-2299 or Paige 304-549-6375

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Vine Street have any available units?
10 Vine Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Vine Street have?
Some of 10 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 10 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 10 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 10 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Vine Street has units with air conditioning.
