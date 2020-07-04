10 Vine Street

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking. It has been nicely renovated! Original hardwood floors have been refinished, kitchen has all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, counter-tops, flooring, bathroom is all new with ceramic tile as well. New energy efficient HVAC, tankless hot water tank, new washer/dryer in basement and offers plenty of storage. Visit our website at www.WVRentals.biz to apply online or view all rentals.
To schedule a showing, contact Lia 304-376-2299 or Paige 304-549-6375