Nice commercial space located in the former Wausau Railroad Depot Landmark! This unit is pretty wide open to suite almost any kind of commercial need. Maybe a retail location? Beauty/Barber shop? Or great office space! Located close to downtown, the River and more. This unit has around 693 sq. feet with Vaulted ceilings and one bathroom. Private entrance off the side and plenty of parking. If you need more space Unit B is also available that has adjoining walkway between along with an additional 943 sq feet and 2 more bathrooms. Included in the lease is Heat, water, electric along with exterior maintenance.