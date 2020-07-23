19 Apartments for rent in Marathon County, WI📍
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 6th St
310 6th Street, Mosinee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1587 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home! - This 3 Bedroom home has a very nice kitchen with lots of cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Washington St
316 Washington Street, Wausau, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment In Downtown Wausau!! - This 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom upper unit is in heart of downtown Wausau! Walking distance to so many places, eateries, bars, stores and more! Dining room Large pantry in kitchen Over sized living
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
328 N 3rd Avenue
328 North 3rd Avenue, Wausau, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2200 sqft
328 N 3rd Avenue Available 09/01/20 5 Bedroom home in Wausau! - Very large single family home with lots of character. 2,200 Sq Feet Lots of Yard for kids to play, and is walking distance to 3M park. Pets allowed with a monthly pet fee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
112 W. Strowbridge St. #10
112 West Strowbridge Street, Wausau, WI
1 Bedroom
$520
570 sqft
New updates. A must see!! 1 and 2 bedroom, one bath Apartments available. Range, Refrigerator, and Window Blinds. Lots of cabinets for kitchen storage. Large bedrooms and closets. 5x8 Storage Space, Outside Parking. No pets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8305 W STEWART AVENUE
8305 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI
Studio
$3,304
5625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8305 W STEWART AVENUE in Wausau. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
209 WASHINGTON STREET
209 W Washington St, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,000
693 sqft
Nice commercial space located in the former Wausau Railroad Depot Landmark! This unit is pretty wide open to suite almost any kind of commercial need.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1302 3rd Street - 1
1302 North 3rd Street, Wausau, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1413 sqft
Luxury 2 story town home, all appliances included, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, laundry room with washer and dryer. Attached 2 stall garage 3-D Virtual Walkthrough: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aNqLanKRh9c
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
623 S 6th Avenue
623 South 6th Avenue, Wausau, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Are you looking for a great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in a great location in the heart of Wausau? Your search stops here! This cozy house has a large living room and dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
825 S 8TH AVENUE
825 South 8th Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,267
18997 sqft
$1267 depending on the space for lease.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
615 GRAND AVENUE
615 South Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI
Studio
$2,300
3190 sqft
Many possibilities for this location!! For the past 33 years this has been operated as a pretty successful used car lot.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
330 GRAND AVENUE
330 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$350
420 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Traffic count exceeds 20,000 vehicles per day. Flexible office space for lease on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Six separate suites ranging in size from 260 square feet to 2,200 square feet. Rental rates are all inclusive.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
825 PLUMER STREET
825 Plumer Street, Wausau, WI
Studio
$3,753
18000 sqft
Price is $3753 depending on the space and/or tenant needs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
202 GRAND AVENUE
202 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,595
1700 sqft
Nice well maintained office space within walking distance of the Marathon County Courthouse. This space features 2 oversized executive offices, breathtaking conference room with gas fireplace, additional office, and inviting waiting area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
121 SKELLY STREET
121 Skelly Street, Schofield, WI
Studio
$1,195
1337 sqft
This professional office building has a reception area, 3 individual offices with windows and a large meeting room. There are 2 bathrooms and also a utility room. There is a large parking lot in back. Owner can remodel to suit a tenant's needs.
Results within 5 miles of Marathon County
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
906 7th Ave
906 7th Avenue, Antigo, WI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1176 sqft
906 7th Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family Home! - This home has an open concept kitchen and dining area. Nice sized living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. A detached 1-car garage and an adequate sized fenced in yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
707 E Doege
707 East Doege Street, Marshfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
707 E Doege Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family Home In Marshfield! - This very cute single home comes with many updates and is 1 block away from the elementary school! 750 Sq Feet No Utilities Included Pets allowed with a monthly pet fee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
407 East Street
407 East Street, Merrill, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
407 East Street Available 08/05/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House in Merrill - AVAILABLE 8/5 - Address: 407 East St. Merrill, WI 54452 2 bedroom single family home in Merrill! Call: (715) 514-1616 to schedule your showing! Rent: $650.
Results within 10 miles of Marathon County
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 Fred St
114 Fred Street, Antigo, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1370 sqft
114 Fred St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom single family home in Antigo! - 3 bedroom home situated on a city lot on the East end of Antigo. The main level is occupied by two full baths, main level laundry and a nice size living room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
524 Hudson Street
524 Hudson Street, Antigo, WI
4 Bedrooms
$995
2300 sqft
524 Hudson Street Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Antigo! - The first floor of this home features a kitchen with cherry cabinets and an amazing "butler's pantry" with all the original cabinetry, dining room with built in original
Frequently Asked Questions
Wausau have apartments for rent.