apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Waunakee, WI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
42 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Results within 5 miles of Waunakee
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Middleton Hills
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Results within 10 miles of Waunakee
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
30 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,020
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
18 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Last updated July 8 at 08:00am
3 Units Available
Downtown Middleton
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Last updated July 10 at 06:58am
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated July 10 at 10:12am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Last updated July 10 at 10:09am
5 Units Available
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated July 3 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 06:56am
5 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
2 Units Available
Marquette
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Last updated June 15 at 06:49am
3 Units Available
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
5 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.