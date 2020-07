Amenities

3 bed/2 bath across from school in Three Lakes WI - Property Id: 135055



Newly remodeled (2018) 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family ranch style home in Three Lakes WI with 2-car garage.



Master Bedroom, child's bedroom with shared bathroom.



2nd Master bedroom with on-suite bath with walk-in shower and closet.



Near school, library and post office.



Includes all appliances including new dishwasher (2018).



must maintain lawn care and snow removal



Central-air new (2018)

No Pets Allowed



