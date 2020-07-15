Apartment List
/
WI
/
merrill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Merrill, WI

📍

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
407 East Street
407 East Street, Merrill, WI
2 Bedrooms
$650
407 East Street Available 08/05/20 Cute 2 Bedroom House in Merrill - AVAILABLE 8/5 - Address: 407 East St. Merrill, WI 54452 2 bedroom single family home in Merrill! Call: (715) 514-1616 to schedule your showing! Rent: $650.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
703 E 9th St
703 East 9th Street, Merrill, WI
3 Bedrooms
$675
775 sqft
703 E 9th St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home in Merrill! - 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in Merrill.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
112 E 4th St
112 East 4th Street, Merrill, WI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
112 E 4th St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Single family home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a second floor laundry room, Walk-in closet with one of the bedrooms, Two full bathrooms (1 on each level) It also has a very Large pantry off

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Merrill?
Apartment Rentals in Merrill start at $650/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to Merrill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merrill from include Wausau, and Stevens Point.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wausau, WI
Stevens Point, WI