Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Sick of old college houses? Want something different? , Meet The Doolittle. It is one of the premiere UWSP student housing communities. We have everything that you are looking for when it comes to your home away from campus:



*Modern Design

*Spacious Rooms

*Private Laundry

*Private Parking

*Bus Service from the property to campus

*and best of all - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! (up to $3300/yr)



The large 5 bedroom floor plan features a spacious living room and kitchen on the first floor as well as a bedroom, full bath, and a laundry room. The upper level is home to 4 more bedrooms and another full bathroom.



*Utilities up to $3300 per year are included. Any costs above that amount is the responsibility of the tenants to pay. Some pets considered with added monthly fee and pet deposit.



Available 7/1/20



Contact us to schedule a showing 715-869-6466

Contact us to schedule a showing.