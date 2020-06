Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed / 1.5 bath Victorian brick home in Sparta with garage - This large 3 bedroom grand victorian brick home in Sparta features hardwood floors, real wood fireplace in a spacious living room, and a garage off the alley. Beautiful styling inside and out make this the perfect family home. Large room sizes and high ceilings throughout.



Resident responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Pets accepted upon review with $25/month pet rent (per pet) and refundable $250 additional pet deposit.



(RLNE2576322)