Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2119 Cloudview Ct

2119 Cloudview Court · (920) 743-8765
Location

2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI 54914

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360

Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like home! Furnishings, housewares, linens, utilities, cable and wifi are included. Cozy up next to the gas fireplace. Sleep easy in the master suite with king bed. Control your own temperature with the convenient central air. Work from home? No problem as the second bedroom has a nice desk/office area within it. Enjoy the spacious outdoor deck with gas grill and backyard. The unit comes with a 2 car attached garage. Never wince while moving snow, as snow removal and lawn mowing are included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2119-cloudview-ct-appleton-wi/308360
Property Id 308360

(RLNE5943346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

