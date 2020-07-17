2119 Cloudview Ct

Amenities

Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360



Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like home! Furnishings, housewares, linens, utilities, cable and wifi are included. Cozy up next to the gas fireplace. Sleep easy in the master suite with king bed. Control your own temperature with the convenient central air. Work from home? No problem as the second bedroom has a nice desk/office area within it. Enjoy the spacious outdoor deck with gas grill and backyard. The unit comes with a 2 car attached garage. Never wince while moving snow, as snow removal and lawn mowing are included.

