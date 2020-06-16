All apartments in Menasha
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper

1348 Manitowoc Road · (920) 310-7903
Location

1348 Manitowoc Road, Menasha, WI 54952

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upper totally separated from the lower featuring an attached 2.5 car garage, all new flooring, cabinets and counter tops

- Appliances include: fridge, stove

Laundry room in unit

Tenant's are responsible for utilities. Dogs allowed with breed restrictions and no larger than 50 lbs.

We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.

This unit has all new carpet, vinyl flooring, cabinets, counter tops and much more a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have any available units?
1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have?
Some of 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does offer parking.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have a pool?
No, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have accessible units?
No, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
