1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upper totally separated from the lower featuring an attached 2.5 car garage, all new flooring, cabinets and counter tops



- Appliances include: fridge, stove



Laundry room in unit



Tenant's are responsible for utilities. Dogs allowed with breed restrictions and no larger than 50 lbs.



We will conduct credit and background checks, income verification, and past landlord references on all applicants.



This unit has all new carpet, vinyl flooring, cabinets, counter tops and much more a must see.