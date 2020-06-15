669 S Washington St

Amenities

Welcome to Sunrise Valley Apartments! We are an affordable property located close to downtown and Grant Regional Health Center in beautiful Lancaster, WI. Our property offers housing for both elderly and/or disabled individuals and families with income restrictions. We are also excited to announce that we are in the process of a full scale remodel! Every apartment and community area is being updated with stylish new cabinets, flooring, paint, light fixtures, adding dishwashers, microwaves,heating and air units, and much more! Subsidy may be available to make rent 30% of your household's gross annual income. Stop in today to take a look and fill out an application.

Take a virtual tour here: https://www.wisconsinmanagement.com/sunrise-cd/videos.aspx



Income and student restrictions do apply.



Please call about pet policy.

