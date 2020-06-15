All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

669 S Washington St

669 North Washington Street · (608) 723-7590
Location

669 North Washington Street, Lancaster, WI 53813

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $548 · Avail. now

$548

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Sunrise Valley Apartments - Property Id: 177044

Welcome to Sunrise Valley Apartments! We are an affordable property located close to downtown and Grant Regional Health Center in beautiful Lancaster, WI. Our property offers housing for both elderly and/or disabled individuals and families with income restrictions. We are also excited to announce that we are in the process of a full scale remodel! Every apartment and community area is being updated with stylish new cabinets, flooring, paint, light fixtures, adding dishwashers, microwaves,heating and air units, and much more! Subsidy may be available to make rent 30% of your household's gross annual income. Stop in today to take a look and fill out an application.
Take a virtual tour here: https://www.wisconsinmanagement.com/sunrise-cd/videos.aspx

Income and student restrictions do apply.

Please call about pet policy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177044
Property Id 177044

(RLNE5758775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 S Washington St have any available units?
669 S Washington St has a unit available for $548 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 669 S Washington St have?
Some of 669 S Washington St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
669 S Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 669 S Washington St offer parking?
No, 669 S Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 669 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 S Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 669 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 669 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 669 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 669 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 S Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 S Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 669 S Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
