/
/
grant county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Grant County, WI📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
18 Units Available
Ruxton Apartments
85 S Oak St, Platteville, WI
1 Bedroom
$736
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$525
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$695
1054 sqft
Right now, Platteville is primed for another boom. With new businesses and the new library just blocks away, Ruxton is the place to live a connected life. Connect to jobs, UW Platteville events, and Main Street’s best pubs and restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
380 S Chestnut St
380 South Chestnut Street, Platteville, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
5740 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large Home - 1 Block from the University - Property Id: 102090 This 5740 sq. ft. property is 1 block from campus and has free parking. The house and rooms are large and fully furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
669 S Washington St
669 North Washington Street, Lancaster, WI
1 Bedroom
$548
650 sqft
Sunrise Valley Apartments - Property Id: 177044 Welcome to Sunrise Valley Apartments! We are an affordable property located close to downtown and Grant Regional Health Center in beautiful Lancaster, WI.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
430 Model
430 Model Road, Grant County, WI
Studio
$550
This is a 40x24 garage/building space for lease in Cuba City. Has a 12x12 overhead door, 200 amp service, and an approx. 60'x60' gravel parking lot.
Results within 1 mile of Grant County
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21260 Country Squire
21260 Country Squire Lane, Dubuque County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
Stunning Estate overlooking the Mississippi. Nestled in 7.5 acre park setting. Perfect for an executive to rent if on contract here in Dubuque. Amazing view of the river through the soaring glass windows in the 2 story living room.
Results within 5 miles of Grant County
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
923 Peru
923 Peru Rd, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,950
LOOKING FOR A NEW LOCATION FOR YOUR GROWING BUSINESS? Take a look at this fantastic value! Now available is this 7,000 square foot building with warehouse space and about 1,400 square feet of office.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
998 Fremont
998 Fremont Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$950
Nice 880 sq ft office space in quality building in good location. Nicely finished with large office, kitchenette & bath. Good visibility. Off-street parking. Gross lease $950 month plus utilities. 2 year minimum.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
129 main
129 Main Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
Prime Main Street location. Centrally located in the heart of Dubuque. Here is a great affordable area to start your own business in the main street area of dubuque.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hilltop-Ivy League
695 Hill Street
695 Hill Street, Dubuque, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 695 Hill Street in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2340 Rockdale
2340 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,750
Commercial Space for lease 5,625 sf total, 2,700 sf walk in cooler/freezer, 2 offices and restroom. Easy on/Easy off located .15/mile from hwy 52, 61 and 151 south. 4 covered loading docks and 1 uncovered loading dock.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
198 Main (Unit 5)
198 Main St, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 198 Main (Unit 5) in Dubuque. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1075 Cedar Cross
1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
3,000 SF commercial space for lease on Cedar Cross Rd. Great location, high visibility, and good parking. Nicely finished space currently features offices, conference area, reception, kitchenette, and some warehouse space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1365 Jackson
1365 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,300
Lease space includes approximately 3,500 square feet of main floor for $1,300 per month gross (tenant pays build out, utilities, owner pays water/trash, property taxes/insurance, maintenance of exterior, roof, HVAC) or 4,500 square feet of main
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral District
331 W 4th
331 West 4th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$3,000
Gorgeous 3,000 SF retail or office space for lease. Located in the desirable Cable Car Square District, loaded with character and historic charm.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11358 Industrial
11358 Industrial Drive, Galena, IL
Studio
$26,500
Building is 5,655 Sf and it is being completely re-built for retail or office use. Parking lot will be resurfaced and landscaped. A great opportunity for US Highway 20 exposure at a full traffic signal / interchange.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Millwork District
333 E 10th
333 East 10th Street, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Small retail or office space available off the West Lobby of the Novelty Iron Works building. This space is $900 per month gross and includes all utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Street
1735 Central
1735 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$700
Good storefront space with 1700 sq ft and full basement. Price is $700/month. On street parking. Heat is paid by landlord. Features tall ceilings, large windows, and nice open space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dubuque
900 Central
900 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Over 1200 sq. ft out door patio included with rent. Former bar only 2 blocks from the Millwork district.
Results within 10 miles of Grant County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Main Street 9
150 Main St, Clayton County, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Unit 9 Available 07/24/20 Triangle Park Apartments - Property Id: 224377 Enjoy living in a historic building in downtown McGregor, IA with great access to river and many other walkable spots.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
765 Cedar Cross
765 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,100
Great Commercial Space on Cedar Cross Rd. 1,500 Sq. Ft of space with Bathroom. This is a great location considering the busy well traversed Street as well as all the business that are in the vicinity.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3339 Hillcrest
3339 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,500
Accessible and visible commercial space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, this space is available immediately and will only require your cosmetic touches.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3392 Hillcrest Suite 1A
3392 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,000
Commercial space for lease on the west end! Approx. 1030 SF main level space available with storage in the unfinished lower level. Utilities included.Great visibility and signage space. Tenant is responsible for any space improvements.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4867 Asbury Road - 4
4867 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Commercial space for rent off of Asbury Road. Unit is approximately 1200 square feet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4031 Pennsylvania - Suite 2
4031 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dubuque, IA
Studio
$2,000
Great west end location! High traffic area. Approx. 2600 sq ft ideal for retail or office space with great visibility. Great signage - includes building & pole sign. Owner will finance any leasehold improvements. Tenant pays utilities & approx.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Grant County area include Viterbo University, Mount Mercy University, Coe College, Western Technical College, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cedar Rapids, La Crosse, Platteville, Dubuque, and Reedsburg have apartments for rent.