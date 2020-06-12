Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

13294 44th Ave N Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex- No Stairs- 2 Car Garage- Quiet Lake Hallie Subdivision - Side by side duplex offers two car garage, laundry hookups, wall a/c unit and large living space. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, patio. Located in a quiet subdivision in Lake Hallie, there is easy highway access, just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Eau Claire.



Air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, micro, garage parking, laundry room / hookups, oven / range, in-floor radiant heating.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Lawn care/snow removal.



Dog considered with pet rent and deposit. Unit has had pets in past.



No Cats Allowed



