Amenities
13294 44th Ave N Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex- No Stairs- 2 Car Garage- Quiet Lake Hallie Subdivision - Side by side duplex offers two car garage, laundry hookups, wall a/c unit and large living space. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, patio. Located in a quiet subdivision in Lake Hallie, there is easy highway access, just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Eau Claire.
Air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, micro, garage parking, laundry room / hookups, oven / range, in-floor radiant heating.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Lawn care/snow removal.
Dog considered with pet rent and deposit. Unit has had pets in past.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2487140)