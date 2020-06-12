All apartments in Lake Hallie
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

13294 44th Ave N

13294 44th Avenue North · (715) 225-4200
Location

13294 44th Avenue North, Lake Hallie, WI 54729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13294 44th Ave N · Avail. Jul 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13294 44th Ave N Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex- No Stairs- 2 Car Garage- Quiet Lake Hallie Subdivision - Side by side duplex offers two car garage, laundry hookups, wall a/c unit and large living space. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, patio. Located in a quiet subdivision in Lake Hallie, there is easy highway access, just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Eau Claire.

Air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher, micro, garage parking, laundry room / hookups, oven / range, in-floor radiant heating.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Lawn care/snow removal.

Dog considered with pet rent and deposit. Unit has had pets in past.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2487140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13294 44th Ave N have any available units?
13294 44th Ave N has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13294 44th Ave N have?
Some of 13294 44th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13294 44th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13294 44th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13294 44th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13294 44th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13294 44th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 13294 44th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 13294 44th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13294 44th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13294 44th Ave N have a pool?
No, 13294 44th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13294 44th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13294 44th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13294 44th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13294 44th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13294 44th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13294 44th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
