Eau Claire, WI
702 E Grand Ave
702 E Grand Ave

702 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
702 East Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701
East Hill

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
range
Quiet and clean. Recently remodeled. No pets, no smoking. Available Now.

** This home is located on a quiet street next to a small city park. The front yard is a small flower garden.
** It's one mile from UWEC and two blocks from the downtown library. Downtown cafés, theaters, parks, concerts, and the Eau Claire farmer's market are all in easy walking distance.
** The utilities are escrowed, so you pay the exact same amount every month and never have a nightmare heat bill in mid-winter -- plus, any excess is refunded to you at the end of your lease. $100 escrow covers heat, electricity, water, sewer, garbage, & lawn.

This apartment includes one bedroom, a living/dining room, kitchen, full bath, storage room and a large (10 x 12!) private deck. The deck is exclusively for the resident of this apartment.
It also includes a stove, fridge, & air conditioner. Very cozy inside, and opens up to the deck outside, which is surrounded by trees. The apartment is on a wooded ridge, so the front part of apartment is partly below ground and the back -- where the deck is -- is completely above ground.

**PLEASE NOTE: This building is reserved for conscientious tenants who want a *quiet* place to live. Our city has *lots* of apartments for people who like to party (like any vibrant college town), but these apartments are designed for people who prefer more peace and quiet.

Absolutely no smoking or pets (except fish), and no parties, loud music or loud TV. Excellent references required. $620 per month covers both rent & the utilities escrow (single occupancy). Security deposit is $620.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 702 E Grand Ave have any available units?
702 E Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eau Claire, WI.
What amenities does 702 E Grand Ave have?
Some of 702 E Grand Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 E Grand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 E Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 702 E Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 702 E Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 702 E Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 E Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 702 E Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 E Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 E Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 E Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 E Grand Ave has units with air conditioning.
