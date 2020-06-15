702 E Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly media room

Quiet and clean. Recently remodeled. No pets, no smoking. Available Now.



** This home is located on a quiet street next to a small city park. The front yard is a small flower garden.

** It's one mile from UWEC and two blocks from the downtown library. Downtown cafés, theaters, parks, concerts, and the Eau Claire farmer's market are all in easy walking distance.

** The utilities are escrowed, so you pay the exact same amount every month and never have a nightmare heat bill in mid-winter -- plus, any excess is refunded to you at the end of your lease. $100 escrow covers heat, electricity, water, sewer, garbage, & lawn.



This apartment includes one bedroom, a living/dining room, kitchen, full bath, storage room and a large (10 x 12!) private deck. The deck is exclusively for the resident of this apartment.

It also includes a stove, fridge, & air conditioner. Very cozy inside, and opens up to the deck outside, which is surrounded by trees. The apartment is on a wooded ridge, so the front part of apartment is partly below ground and the back -- where the deck is -- is completely above ground.



**PLEASE NOTE: This building is reserved for conscientious tenants who want a *quiet* place to live. Our city has *lots* of apartments for people who like to party (like any vibrant college town), but these apartments are designed for people who prefer more peace and quiet.



Absolutely no smoking or pets (except fish), and no parties, loud music or loud TV. Excellent references required. $620 per month covers both rent & the utilities escrow (single occupancy). Security deposit is $620.