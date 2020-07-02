All apartments in Eau Claire
611 Vine St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

611 Vine St

611 Vine Street · (715) 514-5440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 Vine Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703
West Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
611 Vine St Eau Claire, WI 54703
Available 8/1/2020

$1125/month

Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home on the west side of Eau Claire.
Washer and dryer hookups available in basement for your own taste of appliances.
Large mostly fenced in backyard and 1 stall detached garage.
New vinyl plank coming soon for kitchen and bathroom.
Pets are considered for an additional monthly fee of $45.

Just up the hill on Vine St from Chick-A-Dee's Family Restaurant. Short drive to Phoenix Park, Half Moon Beach, and all of what downtown Eau Claire has to offer!

To schedule a showing, please call 715-514-5440 for a pre-screening.
Please note all adults will be required to provide full name and DOB.

This property is managed by Chippewa Valley Property Management

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 611 Vine St pet-friendly?
No, 611 Vine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eau Claire.
Does 611 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 611 Vine St offers parking.
