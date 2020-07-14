4956 Hobbs Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

4956 Hobbs Court Eau Claire, WI 54703

$1500 Monthly, all utilities separately metered and tenant?s responsibility.

Available NOW!!!



Living at its best in the Camden Neighborhood. This twin home features stainless appliances, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, first level washer and dryer, fully landscaped lot, and custom cabinetry.

2 bedroom upper and 1 conforming bedroom on the lower level with walk in closet. An additional non-conforming bedroom in the lower level which could be used for a gym or office.

An additional great room in the basement garden level which measures 18.5x17.5.

Living room 14x13

Dining room 14x10

Bedroom 12x12

Bedroom 9x10

Kitchen 10x12

Laundry 9x8

Bedroom 15x12

Full basement, 2 stall attached garage, forced air heat and central air featuring a private stamped concrete patio .

Sorry, no pets.



Please note you will be asked for full name and DOB for all adults when calling.



Please call 715-514-5440 for a brief pre-screening and a discussion about showing times.



This property is managed by Chippewa Valley Property Management.

*We are taking caution during COVID-19, in person showing may not be available. Please inquire about virtual tour