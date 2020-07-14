All apartments in Eau Claire
4956 Hobbs Ct.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

4956 Hobbs Ct

4956 Hobbs Ct · (715) 514-5440
Location

4956 Hobbs Ct, Eau Claire, WI 54703
North River Fronts

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
4956 Hobbs Court Eau Claire, WI 54703
$1500 Monthly, all utilities separately metered and tenant?s responsibility.
Available NOW!!!

Living at its best in the Camden Neighborhood. This twin home features stainless appliances, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, first level washer and dryer, fully landscaped lot, and custom cabinetry.
2 bedroom upper and 1 conforming bedroom on the lower level with walk in closet. An additional non-conforming bedroom in the lower level which could be used for a gym or office.
An additional great room in the basement garden level which measures 18.5x17.5.
Living room 14x13
Dining room 14x10
Bedroom 12x12
Bedroom 9x10
Kitchen 10x12
Laundry 9x8
Bedroom 15x12
Full basement, 2 stall attached garage, forced air heat and central air featuring a private stamped concrete patio .
Sorry, no pets.

Please note you will be asked for full name and DOB for all adults when calling.

Please call 715-514-5440 for a brief pre-screening and a discussion about showing times.

This property is managed by Chippewa Valley Property Management.
*We are taking caution during COVID-19, in person showing may not be available. Please inquire about virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

