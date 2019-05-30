Amenities

2234 N Gooder St Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3BR Home Near Princeton Valley Golf Course - Private Yard, Great Location, Dog Friendly! - This beautiful ranch home is located next to Princeton Valley Golf and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full basement, deck/patio, attached 2-car garage, large yard and many updates. Natural gas heat, central air, washer/dryer hookups.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. A dog would be considered with $100 per month pet rent and $500 pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



