Eau Claire, WI
2234 N Gooder St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

2234 N Gooder St

2234 N Gooder St · (715) 225-4200
Eau Claire
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

2234 N Gooder St, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Independence Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2234 N Gooder St Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3BR Home Near Princeton Valley Golf Course - Private Yard, Great Location, Dog Friendly! - This beautiful ranch home is located next to Princeton Valley Golf and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a full basement, deck/patio, attached 2-car garage, large yard and many updates. Natural gas heat, central air, washer/dryer hookups.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. A dog would be considered with $100 per month pet rent and $500 pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4839764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 N Gooder St have any available units?
2234 N Gooder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eau Claire, WI.
What amenities does 2234 N Gooder St have?
Some of 2234 N Gooder St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 N Gooder St currently offering any rent specials?
2234 N Gooder St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 N Gooder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 N Gooder St is pet friendly.
Does 2234 N Gooder St offer parking?
Yes, 2234 N Gooder St does offer parking.
Does 2234 N Gooder St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 N Gooder St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 N Gooder St have a pool?
No, 2234 N Gooder St does not have a pool.
Does 2234 N Gooder St have accessible units?
No, 2234 N Gooder St does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 N Gooder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 N Gooder St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 N Gooder St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2234 N Gooder St has units with air conditioning.
