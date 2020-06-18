Amenities

Ridge View is a senior community located in Eastman, Wisconsin that serves residents 62 and older or handicapped/disabled of any age. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, on-site office, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy-efficient electric appliances. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Eatman Ballpark, Eastman Stop and Shop, and Main St Bar and Grill, and 10 minutes from Johnson’s One Stop Shopping Service and Seneca High School.

