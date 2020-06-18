All apartments in Eastman
Ridge View
Ridge View

107 Sheridon Rd · (608) 306-1960
Location

107 Sheridon Rd, Eastman, WI 54626

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Ridge View is a senior community located in Eastman, Wisconsin that serves residents 62 and older or handicapped/disabled of any age. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, on-site office, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy-efficient electric appliances. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Eatman Ballpark, Eastman Stop and Shop, and Main St Bar and Grill, and 10 minutes from Johnson’s One Stop Shopping Service and Seneca High School.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Ridge View home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4221426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge View have any available units?
Ridge View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastman, WI.
What amenities does Ridge View have?
Some of Ridge View's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge View currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridge View pet-friendly?
No, Ridge View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastman.
Does Ridge View offer parking?
Yes, Ridge View does offer parking.
Does Ridge View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridge View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge View have a pool?
No, Ridge View does not have a pool.
Does Ridge View have accessible units?
Yes, Ridge View has accessible units.
Does Ridge View have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridge View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge View have units with air conditioning?
No, Ridge View does not have units with air conditioning.
