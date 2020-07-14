Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage volleyball court business center online portal package receiving playground

Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails. Experience the lake country life: -Professional On-Site Management Team -24 hour Maintenance for your emergency needs - Pet Friendly we accept both cats and dogs - Easy Highway Access - Beautiful Lake-Country Area for your outdoor life -Outdoor heated swimming pool -24 hour fitness center -Club room to use for parties for your friends -Garages available -Boat and Trailer storage area