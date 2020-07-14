All apartments in Delafield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Parquelynn Village

4703 Vista Park Ct · (262) 214-6639
Location

4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI 53058

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit W48358 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit W46703 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit V47195 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parquelynn Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
volleyball court
business center
online portal
package receiving
playground
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails. Experience the lake country life: -Professional On-Site Management Team -24 hour Maintenance for your emergency needs - Pet Friendly we accept both cats and dogs - Easy Highway Access - Beautiful Lake-Country Area for your outdoor life -Outdoor heated swimming pool -24 hour fitness center -Club room to use for parties for your friends -Garages available -Boat and Trailer storage area

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, 70 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Other. 1 surface parking spot and 1 garage spot are included in the Summit floor plan's rent. 1 surface parking spot is included in the Oakwood floor plan's rent. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parquelynn Village have any available units?
Parquelynn Village has 21 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parquelynn Village have?
Some of Parquelynn Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parquelynn Village currently offering any rent specials?
Parquelynn Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parquelynn Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Parquelynn Village is pet friendly.
Does Parquelynn Village offer parking?
Yes, Parquelynn Village offers parking.
Does Parquelynn Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parquelynn Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parquelynn Village have a pool?
Yes, Parquelynn Village has a pool.
Does Parquelynn Village have accessible units?
No, Parquelynn Village does not have accessible units.
Does Parquelynn Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parquelynn Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Parquelynn Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parquelynn Village has units with air conditioning.
