Parquelynn Village

Lease Length: 9-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, 70 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Other. 1 surface parking spot and 1 garage spot are included in the Summit floor plan's rent. 1 surface parking spot is included in the Oakwood floor plan's rent. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.