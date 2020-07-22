11 Apartments for rent in De Pere, WI with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some De Pere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
818 S Superior St
818 South Superior Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom duplex 8 - Property Id: 309230 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, combined kitchen dining. Sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Single garage but extra parking on side of driveway. Basement with hook up for washer and dryer. Cable ready.
Results within 5 miles of De Pere

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.  Patio doors lead to huge deck.  Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage.  Convenient location near W. Mason St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of De Pere

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 Lyndon St
1109 Lyndon Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 321747 Completely renovated 3 BR, 1 bath house for rent. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to HW 43/41 interchange. This 1,100 sq. ft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
3014 Manitowoc Rd
3014 Manitowoc Road, Bellevue, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3014 Manitowoc Road - Property Id: 323434 - Bellevue Duplex For Rent - 3014 Manitowoc Road?: This welcoming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in bellevue?? is available for occupancy on September 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
465 Laverne Drive #1
465 Laverne Dr, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Complex Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord Pets: Cats welcome with 50% security deposit

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde North
1232 Saint George Street - 1-Lower
1232 Saint George Street, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$715
1080 sqft
Structure Type: Duplex. Level: Lower. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/ Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Howard
2648 Lavender Lane - 8
2648 Lavender Lane, Howard, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
See video tour at https://youtu.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
523 Spinnaker Lane - A
523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Structure Type: Complex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4
2985 Mossy Oak Circle, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in De Pere, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some De Pere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

