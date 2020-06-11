All apartments in Berlin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

356 East Marquette Street - 8

356 E Marquette St · (920) 267-4523
Location

356 E Marquette St, Berlin, WI 54923

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Structure Type: Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water included.

Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided.

Pets: Cats welcome with extra $35 per month per pet and extra 50% security deposit. Sorry - no dogs.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Coin op washer / dryer on site.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
