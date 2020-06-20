300 4th Street

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included hot tub sauna range oven

2 bedroom penthouse apartment at the Netto Palazzo building in Algoma, WI. Unit includes indoor walking track, huge shower, hot tub, sauna, stove, fridge. All utilities are also included



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $100 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.