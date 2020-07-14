All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Pacific Pointe

301 NE 45th St · (609) 459-2113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA 98663
Lincoln

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0G73 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 0G75 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.

The spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes include a private deck or patio that overlook our manicured grounds. Cool off in our shimmering pool, unwind in our invigorating spa, or relax in our resident lounge. Step outside your door, and you'll find that we are just blocks away from downtown Vancouver and its unique shopping, dining and entertaining options.

In addition, Pacific Pointe is close to Esther Short Park, the Burnt Bridge Creek walking and biking trail, Clark College, and Vancouver Lake. Our pet-friendly apartments in Vancouver, Washington are in a prime location near I-5 and SR 500, ensuring an effortless commute to where you need to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, guest parking, garage: $99-$125/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Pointe have any available units?
Pacific Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Pointe have?
Some of Pacific Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Pointe offers parking.
Does Pacific Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Pointe has a pool.
Does Pacific Pointe have accessible units?
No, Pacific Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Pointe has units with dishwashers.
