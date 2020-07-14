Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub guest parking online portal

Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.



The spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes include a private deck or patio that overlook our manicured grounds. Cool off in our shimmering pool, unwind in our invigorating spa, or relax in our resident lounge. Step outside your door, and you'll find that we are just blocks away from downtown Vancouver and its unique shopping, dining and entertaining options.



In addition, Pacific Pointe is close to Esther Short Park, the Burnt Bridge Creek walking and biking trail, Clark College, and Vancouver Lake. Our pet-friendly apartments in Vancouver, Washington are in a prime location near I-5 and SR 500, ensuring an effortless commute to where you need to be.