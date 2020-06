Amenities

55 Platt Street- June 1, 2020 - AVAILABLE NOW - Huge 4 bedroom house current under renovations! This unit will be finished with hardwood floors throughout and a large kitchen with custom cabinets, spacious counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Bathroom will have a beautiful custom tile showers and tile floors. Detached garage for additional storage! PET FRIENDLY!! WASHER/DRYER included! Off street parking. Close walk to Downtown Winooski! Apartment runs on the bus line! Short distance to UVM and the UVM Medical Center. Professionally managed with 24 hour on call service! For more information on utilities please see leasing information on our website! *photos are likeness only*

**FOR ALL STUDENTS- OWNER WILL PROVIDE COMMUTER PARKING PASSES TO CAMPUS**



