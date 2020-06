Amenities

COMMERCIAL SPACE, Are you ready to take your business dream into your own hands? Let this be the perfect start for you! Located right in downtown St. Johnsbury, this 2,260 sq. ft. commercial unit is looking for new life in the windows. Do you have a product or service to offer? Contact us today for rates and lease length. Email us today for more information at leasing@garrettsproperties.com.



Application Link: https://garrettsproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/