patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included recently renovated air conditioning

Age 55+ One Bedroom, all utilities included. - Property Id: 255774



Are you 55 or older looking for a new home?



We will have spacious, one bedroom apartments in an adult community setting in Fairfax that just opened! Brand new building with beautiful Mansfield views.



One bedrooms start at $1100. The pictures attached to this posting is $1200/month with a balcony and views. All new appliances. Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. A/c is included with your utilities. Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit per pet.



Please contact Tracy at 802-999-8133 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/64-old-academy-st--senior-housing-fairfax-vt/255774

