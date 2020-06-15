64 Old Academy St

Amenities
Age 55+ One Bedroom, Opening Early Spring - Property Id: 255774
Are you 55 or older looking for a new home?
We will have spacious, one bedroom apartments in an adult community setting in Fairfax. Brand new building with beautiful Mansfield views.
One bedroom apartments with heat, electric, a/c and hot water included! Prices range from $1100-1250.
Small dog or cat up to 30lbs allowed with pet deposit.
Application process and deposit required.
Please message or email for more information.
Handysrentals@yahoo.com
To schedule a showing for this unit ---
call Tracy @ 802-999-8133
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255774
