All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 64 Old Academy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VT
/
64 Old Academy St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

64 Old Academy St

64 Old Academy Street · (802) 878-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

64 Old Academy Street, Fairfax, VT 05454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Age 55+ One Bedroom, Opening Early Spring - Property Id: 255774

Are you 55 or older looking for a new home?

We will have spacious, one bedroom apartments in an adult community setting in Fairfax. Brand new building with beautiful Mansfield views.

One bedroom apartments with heat, electric, a/c and hot water included! Prices range from $1100-1250.

Small dog or cat up to 30lbs allowed with pet deposit.

Application process and deposit required.

Please message or email for more information.

Handysrentals@yahoo.com

To schedule a showing for this unit ---
call Tracy @ 802-999-8133
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255774
Property Id 255774

(RLNE5782372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Old Academy St have any available units?
64 Old Academy St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 Old Academy St have?
Some of 64 Old Academy St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Old Academy St currently offering any rent specials?
64 Old Academy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Old Academy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Old Academy St is pet friendly.
Does 64 Old Academy St offer parking?
No, 64 Old Academy St does not offer parking.
Does 64 Old Academy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Old Academy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Old Academy St have a pool?
No, 64 Old Academy St does not have a pool.
Does 64 Old Academy St have accessible units?
No, 64 Old Academy St does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Old Academy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Old Academy St has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Old Academy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Old Academy St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 64 Old Academy St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBarre, VT
Burlington, VTSouth Burlington, VT
Essex Junction, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity