64 Old Academy St

Age 55+ One Bedroom, Opening Early Spring - Property Id: 255774



Are you 55 or older looking for a new home?



We will have spacious, one bedroom apartments in an adult community setting in Fairfax. Brand new building with beautiful Mansfield views.



One bedroom apartments with heat, electric, a/c and hot water included! Prices range from $1100-1250.



Small dog or cat up to 30lbs allowed with pet deposit.



Application process and deposit required.



Please message or email for more information.



Handysrentals@yahoo.com



call Tracy @ 802-999-8133

