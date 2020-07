Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage business center community garden e-payments guest parking lobby media room online portal

Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour. Camden Dulles Station is now offering recently remodeled one, two and three bedroom apartments with dark cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood-style floors, USB outlets, brushed nickel hardware & more. What's better than living close to work? Not having to commute at all - we have live/work apartment homes for that! The daily life of a Camden Dulles Station resident means access to the 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool w/ sun deck, resident lounge w/ billiards and shuffleboard, community workplace, valet waste & recycling service, a Koi fish pond in the Zen garden, and the perfect place to enjoy regular food truck visits in the outdoor dining areas. When you're ready to explore D.C., the Patriot Center at GMU, Wolf-Trap National Park, Reston Town Center, Dulles Town Center and more are just minutes away.