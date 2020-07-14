Amenities
3014 Shires Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom furnished Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry
Centrally located in the New River Valley to Virginia Tech, Radford Arsenal, and Christiansburg. With over 1700 Sq Feet of space this home has Two Bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a half bathroom on the main floor
Central Air for heating and Cooling needs.
Front and rear entrances with a front deck and rear patio.
Includes washer and dryer
All utilities are included
Wifi and Basic Cable are provided
Available for short and long term housing
