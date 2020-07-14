All apartments in Belview
3014 Shires Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3014 Shires Circle

3014 Shire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Shire Circle, Belview, VA 24141

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
3014 Shires Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom furnished Home available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry
Centrally located in the New River Valley to Virginia Tech, Radford Arsenal, and Christiansburg. With over 1700 Sq Feet of space this home has Two Bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a half bathroom on the main floor
Central Air for heating and Cooling needs.
Front and rear entrances with a front deck and rear patio.
Includes washer and dryer
All utilities are included
Wifi and Basic Cable are provided
Available for short and long term housing

Contact us today to schedule a showing.

rented By Broker
www.nrvpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2362221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

