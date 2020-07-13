Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table putting green smoke-free community trash valet yoga

An Award-Winning Apartment Community on Columbia Pike and Located in the Heart of Arlington, Virginia. Penrose Square apartments is conveniently located on Columbia Pike and affords elegant living with the convenience of an on-site Giant grocery, Starbucks Coffee, multiple restaurants, and shops. As home to Arlington, Virginias newest urban park, the apartment community also provides instant access to outdoor living and the vibrant Penrose community.