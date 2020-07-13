All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Penrose Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Penrose Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Penrose Square

2501 9th Rd S · (703) 454-8463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 274 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,653

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 454 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 273 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,184

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 466 · Avail. now

$2,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,389

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Penrose Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
An Award-Winning Apartment Community on Columbia Pike and Located in the Heart of Arlington, Virginia. Penrose Square apartments is conveniently located on Columbia Pike and affords elegant living with the convenience of an on-site Giant grocery, Starbucks Coffee, multiple restaurants, and shops. As home to Arlington, Virginias newest urban park, the apartment community also provides instant access to outdoor living and the vibrant Penrose community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $350 administration fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Services Fee of $40 monthly includes quarterly pest control, emergency maintenance, valet trash, shuttle services, concierge services, grounds keeping, amenity upkeep, and monthly events.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: American Bull Dog, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita Inu, and/or any animal that has demonstrated aggressive behavior. Management reserves the right to modify the restricted breeds at its discretion; Aquariums not to exceed 50 pounds.
Parking Details: $30 for the 1st vehicle, $60/month each additional vehicle. Guest parking available - we validate! Underground, gated parking garage for residents.
Storage Details: Located on the B3 level of our residential garage, we offer storage units in a climate-controlled environment with 24-hour surveillance and FOB access. Storage units are 5"x5"x10", and rent for $75 per unit per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penrose Square have any available units?
Penrose Square has 19 units available starting at $1,653 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Penrose Square have?
Some of Penrose Square's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penrose Square currently offering any rent specials?
Penrose Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Penrose Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Penrose Square is pet friendly.
Does Penrose Square offer parking?
Yes, Penrose Square offers parking.
Does Penrose Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Penrose Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Penrose Square have a pool?
Yes, Penrose Square has a pool.
Does Penrose Square have accessible units?
Yes, Penrose Square has accessible units.
Does Penrose Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Penrose Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Penrose Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St
Arlington, VA 22213
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity