Penrose Square

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $350 administration fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Services Fee of $40 monthly includes quarterly pest control, emergency maintenance, valet trash, shuttle services, concierge services, grounds keeping, amenity upkeep, and monthly events.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: American Bull Dog, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita Inu, and/or any animal that has demonstrated aggressive behavior. Management reserves the right to modify the restricted breeds at its discretion; Aquariums not to exceed 50 pounds.
Parking Details: $30 for the 1st vehicle, $60/month each additional vehicle. Guest parking available - we validate! Underground, gated parking garage for residents.
Storage Details: Located on the B3 level of our residential garage, we offer storage units in a climate-controlled environment with 24-hour surveillance and FOB access. Storage units are 5"x5"x10", and rent for $75 per unit per month.